Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 143,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

