Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,814. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

