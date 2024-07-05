Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,863 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 393,837 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,625 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

