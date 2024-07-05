Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.77. 162,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

