Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 234,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

