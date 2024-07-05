Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,434,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

