Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.01 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 97,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,615. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

