Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $37,539,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 589.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

