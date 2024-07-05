Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 66 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,520,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,791,000 after buying an additional 65,524 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 193,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

