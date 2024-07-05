Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.2 %

IBP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.29. 42,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

