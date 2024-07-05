Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $75.32. 6,259,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

