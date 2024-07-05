Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research firms have commented on ASB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Steph & Co. increased its position in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

