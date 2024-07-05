Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.50

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 8535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $634.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

