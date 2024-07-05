Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 8.7%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 104,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 373,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Aston Bay

In related news, Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 434,000 shares of Aston Bay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$49,910.00. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

