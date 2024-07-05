ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Trading 3.3% Higher

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.87 and last traded at $78.87. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

