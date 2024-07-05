Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.29 per share, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

