Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ATLC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.