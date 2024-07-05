ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 750,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,254 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $624.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.17.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. ( NYSE:RERE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew accounts for 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

