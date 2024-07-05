Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.1%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 941,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,053,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $17,914,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

