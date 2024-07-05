Avalanche Trading 11% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $25.04 or 0.00044206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and $617.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,557,681 coins and its circulating supply is 394,211,311 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

