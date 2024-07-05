Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Stories

