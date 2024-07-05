AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXTI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 105,987 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.