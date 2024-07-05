Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 4.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.32. 1,418,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,636,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Azul Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Azul by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.