Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 84,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 281,646 shares.The stock last traded at $19.02 and had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSAC

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $7,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.