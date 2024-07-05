Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.