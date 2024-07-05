Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNS opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,304,000 after acquiring an additional 891,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,136 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.