Barclays Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $265,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
