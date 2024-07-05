Barclays Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $142.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.07.

Shares of PSX opened at $140.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

