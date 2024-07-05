Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
