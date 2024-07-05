Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

ECOR opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 69.30 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In other news, insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,716.16). In related news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($23,716.16). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,972.93). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.