BetterWealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $34.35.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.