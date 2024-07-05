BetterWealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.47. 460,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.