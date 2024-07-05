BetterWealth LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BetterWealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 142,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,827. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

