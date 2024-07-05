Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 683,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,666,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The company has a market cap of $557.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

