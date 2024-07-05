BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 59,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 399,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Specifically, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $510,734. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.