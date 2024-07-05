Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.53.
BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.
Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
