Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CEO Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

