BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,645,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 947,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 850,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

