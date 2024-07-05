BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $273.87 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $273.87 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for about $152.33 or 0.00269940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,797,915 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,817,142.72799631. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 144.91388259 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $33,073,725.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

