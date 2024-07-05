BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.00 and last traded at C$81.00. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.86.
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.90.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Junior Gold Index ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.