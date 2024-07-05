BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.00 and last traded at C$81.00. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.90.

