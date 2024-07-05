BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.41

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 455609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN accounts for 2.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 20.85% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.