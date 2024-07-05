Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

BBD.B opened at C$86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.58. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$94.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.