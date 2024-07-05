Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.