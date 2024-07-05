Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,916.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,783.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,634.79. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,040.00. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

