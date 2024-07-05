British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on British Land
British Land Trading Up 1.0 %
British Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.