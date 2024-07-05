British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

