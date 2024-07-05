Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$3.06

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.28. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$469.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.