Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$19.10

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on FM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.84. The company has a market cap of C$15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

