Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $29.83

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

