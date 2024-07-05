Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.00. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 9,979 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

