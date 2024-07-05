Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Gap Up to $25.37

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $26.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 34,419 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

