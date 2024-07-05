Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
